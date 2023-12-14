Tucker Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 50,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 34,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $487.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.20.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $270.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

