Tucker Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,760,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,796,000 after acquiring an additional 216,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,537 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,267,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Stock Down 1.5 %

MNSO opened at $19.03 on Thursday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNSO. TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

