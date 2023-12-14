Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LGOV. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,126.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $413,000.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

