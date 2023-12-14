Truist Financial Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $78.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,077,036 shares of company stock valued at $474,830,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

