TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 16.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in TransUnion by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 59,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $12,875,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 340.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,472,000 after purchasing an additional 942,924 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

