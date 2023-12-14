Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells $48,874.80 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $48,874.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at $689,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Tilly’s by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

