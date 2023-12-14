Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$201.00 to C$211.00. The stock traded as high as C$195.39 and last traded at C$195.15, with a volume of 102079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$191.87.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$177.14.

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market cap of C$88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$180.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$175.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.19. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.9805428 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

