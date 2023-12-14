The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

