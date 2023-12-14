The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $350.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

