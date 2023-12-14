The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.93

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$114.93 and last traded at C$114.54, with a volume of 7442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$102.90. The company has a market cap of C$9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.39, for a total transaction of C$362,907.31. In related news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.68, for a total value of C$450,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.39, for a total transaction of C$362,907.31. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

