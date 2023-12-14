The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Acquires 5,058 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Andrew William Dane purchased 5,058 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £2,478.42 ($3,111.25).
Artisanal Spirits Price Performance
Shares of LON:ART opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £34.22 million, a PE ratio of -808.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 12-month low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.32). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.88.
About Artisanal Spirits
