Thanh Chan Kang Buys 9,400 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00.

Thanh Chan Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.65 and a 12-month high of C$11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.31.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2822695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WCP shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

