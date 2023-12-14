Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,233,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,765,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 227,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $161.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

