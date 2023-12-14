Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $11.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $10.91 on Monday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

