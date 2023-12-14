TD Securities Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$56.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.70.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$55.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a 52 week low of C$49.57 and a 52 week high of C$65.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.82.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2793062 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.61%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.