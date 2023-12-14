TD Securities Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$56.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.70.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2793062 earnings per share for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.61%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
