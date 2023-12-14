TD Securities Boosts EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$94.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$98.63.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB stock opened at C$85.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$53.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EQB’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

