TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Research analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHAB

Enhabit Stock Up 2.1 %

EHAB opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $551.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Enhabit by 404.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Enhabit in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.