TD Cowen Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $641.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $612.00 to $641.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.95.

Get argenx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARGX

argenx Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $461.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.44.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,897,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in argenx by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,748,000 after buying an additional 416,813 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after buying an additional 368,367 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,697,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in argenx by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,792,000 after buying an additional 124,953 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.