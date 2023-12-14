Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $163.12 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $164.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average is $144.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

