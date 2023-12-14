Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Critical Analysis

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taisei and Blink Charging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taisei N/A N/A N/A $27.88 1.26 Blink Charging $120.20 million 1.72 -$91.56 million ($3.49) -0.88

Taisei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blink Charging. Blink Charging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taisei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taisei N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging -176.07% -32.38% -22.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Taisei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Blink Charging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taisei and Blink Charging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taisei 0 0 0 0 N/A Blink Charging 0 3 2 0 2.40

Blink Charging has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 275.82%. Given Blink Charging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Taisei.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics. It is also involved in the redevelopment of projects, public-private partnership/private finance initiative projects, property management, and condominium sales projects. The company was formerly known as Nippon Doboku Corporation and changed its name to Taisei Corporation in 1946. Taisei Corporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through direct sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

