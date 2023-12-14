Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Synlogic Stock Performance
Synlogic stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $32.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.16. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 8,396.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Synlogic will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic
Synlogic Company Profile
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Synlogic
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.