Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBXFree Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Synlogic Stock Performance

Synlogic stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $32.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.16. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 8,396.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Synlogic will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synlogic by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

