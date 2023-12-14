Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Synlogic Stock Performance

Synlogic stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $32.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.16. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 8,396.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Synlogic will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

Synlogic Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synlogic by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Further Reading

