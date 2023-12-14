Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Lowered to Negative at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a negative rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00.

SMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.38.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $273.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

