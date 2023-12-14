Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a negative rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $240.00.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.38.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $273.32 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

