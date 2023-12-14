SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $9.00. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 28,981 shares trading hands.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.