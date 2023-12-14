Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 3.1 %

SUI opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Bank of America cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.