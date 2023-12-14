Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 437 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $220,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 5.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $34,898,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2,396.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 84,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.4 %

AFL stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

