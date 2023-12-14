Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $147.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average of $137.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

