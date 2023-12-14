Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.
Cintas Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $574.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $576.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.59 and a 200 day moving average of $506.26.
Cintas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.
Cintas Company Profile
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
