Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 869 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

