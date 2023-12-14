Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $25,858,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRM opened at $257.38 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average is $216.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.