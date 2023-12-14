Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.