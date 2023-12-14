Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Kellanova by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kellanova by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kellanova by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,139,386. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

K opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

