Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

