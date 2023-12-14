Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $84.82 and a 1-year high of $101.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

