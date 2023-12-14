Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE NEE opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

