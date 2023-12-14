Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE DVN opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.