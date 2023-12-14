Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 348 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

Stryker Trading Up 1.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $298.53 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.43 and a 200-day moving average of $283.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.