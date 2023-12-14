Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $39.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

