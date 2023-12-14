Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 1,004 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after buying an additional 59,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,982,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

