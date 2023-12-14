Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 175.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 34.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

