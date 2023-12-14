Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $60,850,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,698 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $239,384,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

