Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 332 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

