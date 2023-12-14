Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.67. The company has a market cap of $273.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

