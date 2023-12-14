Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

