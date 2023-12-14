Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,689.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 675,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,550,000 after buying an additional 657,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 925,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 158,494 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 143,510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,108,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.