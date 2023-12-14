StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Raised to $18.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STNE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.42.

StoneCo Stock Up 4.2 %

STNE stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

