StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Bank of America

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.42.

StoneCo stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.42. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

