Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.69. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

