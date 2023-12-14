Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,086 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 5.8 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

