Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.11.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $267.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

